Akhmat – Spartak – 0: 1, fans accused Kadyrov’s regiment of beating, RPL reaction

Kadyrov’s regiment beat Spartak fan? In the RPL they say that he is drunk and he was just kept

In the 10th round of the RPL, Spartak outplayed Akhmat Grozny with a score of 1: 0, but the fans of the red-and-white are no longer discussing the game itself, but the video published on the Telegram channel “Exit Notes” (this channel is hosted by a fan of “Spartak “) During the break. The video shows several people in the same uniform with stripes “A.A. Kadyrov’s regiment”, which make way for someone (or something) that did not get into the frame. At the same time, the video itself is accompanied by the caption: “During the half-time of the match in the sub-box, the Kadyrovites (beat) our two with batons. They will want to hush up 100% ”.

The regiment of A.A. Kadyrov is a special motorized regiment named after Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of a separate order of Zhukov of the operational brigade of the North Caucasian district of the Russian Guard.

Almost immediately, the Moscow club reacted to the video – the press attaché of Spartak Dmitry Zelenov told reporters that the club is clarifying the circumstances of the incident, the employees are in the booth and communicate with the host. The RPL later said that they were also clarifying the circumstances of the incident.





We contacted Alexander Meytin – RPL director for security, who was present at the match and even saw a Spartak fan, about whom they write in telegram channels. Especially for the Championship, he commented on the incident and the video itself:

“Regarding the incident that occurred during the half-time of the match between Akhmat and Spartak, we have the following information: it is known that a person who is already called a victim of beating on social networks, while in the toilet in the under-tribune room, used obscene language and shouted insults at on national grounds addressed to local fans. This man behaved inappropriately, he was in a state of alcoholic or even drug intoxication – here you need to wait for the results of the examination. As for the video, where several law enforcement officers are visible, these people do not beat the fan, but only try to hold him – so that doctors can examine him. The police officers simply cordoned off him because he resisted the medical workers. Now the man, who, according to preliminary data, came to the match from Moscow, was taken to the duty station, a protocol is being drawn up under Article 20.31. I saw him after his arrest – now nothing threatens his health and life. But his condition still seems to me inadequate. “