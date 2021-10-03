Akhmat – Spartak, prediction and bet on the RPL match on October 3, bookmaker odds, where to watch, what time it starts – October 3, 2021

Round 9 of the RPL will be closed by Akhmat and Spartak, which on Thursday pleasantly surprised with a strong-willed victory over Napoli. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Akhmat” – “Spartak” start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 10th round of the RPL “Akhmat” – “Spartak” will be held on Sunday, October 3 at the stadium “Akhmat Arena”. The beginning is at 19:00 (Moscow time). Kirill Levnikov was appointed the chief arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on the Match! Premier “.

Odds of bookmakers for the match “Akhmat” – “Spartak”

BETCITY analysts consider the guests to be the favorite of the meeting. The odds for Spartak's victory is 2.23, for a draw – 3.50, and for Grozny's winners, you can bet at 3.30.

Before the match

The heroic victory of Spartak in Naples inspired the fans, but there is also another side to the medal. It’s no secret that such matches take a lot of energy and emotions. 90 minutes of football at maximum plus long haul flights. “Spartak” performed loudly in Europe, but this story can leave an imprint on the RPL.

After all, just three days after the Neapolitan fairy tale, “Spartak” is expected in Grozny. Akhmat is traditionally unpredictable, but very uncompromising in their field. The fans drive forward (sometimes they even shout something into the microphone), the players are charged, the atmosphere constantly provokes aggression on the field. Actually, all this is confirmed by the scenario of an extreme meeting between Akhmat and Spartak, when the teams painted a fighting world – 2: 2, scoring two goals in different halves.

Grozny residents are ready to give battle to visitors from Moscow. Confidence after the victorious southern derby (we beat Rostov at a party), the played midfield in the person of Utkin and Konovalov, as well as the attacking schemes of Andrey Talalaev will help. The coach is not used to sitting on the defensive, nor is Vitoria’s Spartak, so we have the right to expect open football.

Forecast for the match “Akhmat” – “Spartak”

Hence our forecast. You don’t have to be smart and play the total total over 2.5, but we will do it more cunningly. For some reason, the bookmaker is waiting for goals from “Spartak”, forgetting about the attacking potential and home stands of “Akhmat”. Just one goal from Grozny will allow us not to lose the bet, and the second will increase it by 1.88. The risk is minimal, the coefficient is good, we take it!

Our forecast for the match “Akhmat” – “Spartak”: individual total of “Akhmat” is more (1.0), coefficient – 1.88.

