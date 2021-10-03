All images of Jennifer Lopez in the new video In The Morning | Vogue Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez ended 2020 with a stunning New Year’s performance, and the start of 2021 is even more enchanting. Today, the singer released a new video for the song In The Morning on the American platform Triller and shared a small piece of the new masterpiece with her fans on Instagram. In the new video, Lopez showcases seven different looks, each of which deserves special attention. Vogue.ua has collected all the outfits of Jennifer Lopez in the new video In The Morning.

The surreal video was designed by the singer’s longtime stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Hann. In the video, Lopez is reincarnated as an angel sent from above, who has an exquisite taste in fashion. The video begins with a moment in which J. Lo soars through the heavenly space in a delicate dress in pastel colors Iris van Herpen, which moves – no, dances – in the wind. In another scene, she poses on a bed in a “naked” dress with crystals from Peruvian designer Augusto Manzanares and dramatic Mother Plucker wings. A few frames later, she also appears in these wings, completely naked.

Jennifer Lopez in Iris Van Herpen dress

Jennifer Lopez in Marco Marco dress

“The clip is full of the symbolism of non-reciprocal relationships and the realization that you cannot change anyone … you can only change yourself,” Lopez wrote about the concept of video on Instagram. “Grow your own wings and walk away from everyone who doesn’t appreciate everything you have to offer.” By donning all of the best designer outfits, J.Lo shows how much she values ​​herself. Other highlights in the clip include a white Marco Marco bodycon dress, a glamorous foil look featuring a Graham Cruz metallic top and a Lever Couture skirt. Lopez also appears as a fashionable mermaid floating in the air in a silver Manuel Albarran top and an Iggy Soliven tail.

Jennifer Lopez in Mother Plucker wings

However, we see the best of all the fashionable images of the singer towards the end of the clip. Jennifer Lopez appears in a tiered snow-white dress with weightless Valentino feathers. The impressive outfit, several feet high, is complemented by a crystal mask by designer Marianne Harutounian, who also created jewelry for Lady Gaga. See the full video below.

