All the mistakes of the referee Vasily Kazartsev, the scandal in the match CSKA – Krasnodar

Collected all the mistakes of Kazartsev after the famous “Check-check”. There are a lot of them!

In the match CSKA – Krasnodar Vasily Kazartsev regained the title of the most controversial arbiter in Russia. At the end of the match, the ball touches the defender’s hand Igor Diveev, referee in the field Vladimir Moskalev I didn’t see the episode, so I was waiting for advice from the video assistant. And it was Kazartsev who was looking into the cameras. Vasily did not consider his colleague’s decision to be an obvious mistake and recommended to continue the match. I wonder if he understood at that moment that in a few moments his name would again become associated with judicial lawlessness?





“Vasya! There will be no more time. ” What do the words of the referee mean before the penalty kick at the Spartak goal?

You already know what this is about? A little over a year ago, Kazartsev became the main enemy of the whole “Spartak” – from Leonid Fedun to the usual fan. It’s all about the assigned penalty to the red and white gates in the first round of the RPL. Then Vasily worked in the field and in a controversial episode pointed to the point. Arbiter on VAR Alexey Eskov did not call it an obvious mistake. Within a few days, both were sitting on a polygraph. Initially, it was reported that Kazartsev could be banned for life, or at least until next year. But this did not happen. A month later, Vasily was judging in the FNL. And Eskov soon ended his career.

In the first league, the controversial referee worked for a month. He showed a bunch of cards, but made no obvious mistakes. Therefore, already in October last year Victor Kashshai brought him back to the RPL with an excellent argument about “outstanding work”.

– The return of Kazartsev to the RPL is not associated with positive tests for coronavirus in Karasev and Moskalev, we planned to return him to the games of the 11th round of the RPL.

Yes, after a mistake in the 1st round, he rested for a whole month, but after a hiatus, his work in the FNL was outstanding. He proved that he is physically and psychologically ready to return to the RPL. Every referee can make a mistake, but we trust Kazartsev. I am sure he will show a good level of refereeing in the next round, – said the former boss of the Russian judges.

But already in the second match, all the greatness of Kazartsev broke. He removed from the field Roman Eremenko, and a couple of days later, the ESC RFU called the decision erroneous, and the FTC canceled it.

But this is only the first and one of the most harmless mistakes of Vasily. Then you read about everyone else.

18th round. “Rotor” – “Ufa”. Kazartsev, with the score 1: 0 in favor of the Volgogradians, did not assign a penalty to their goal, even after watching the episode. In “Ufa” it was reported that they would seek the removal of the judge, and the referee even criticized the head of the referee committee Ashot Khachaturyants… The ESC RFU called the decision erroneous. In the 1/4 finals of the Russian Cup Lokomotiv – Sochi, he did not put a penalty kick in the gates of the Muscovites. Command Marko Nikolic went further, and the leadership of the Sochi residents criticized the judge. ESC RFU, however, did not find an obvious error in the solution. 28th round. CSKA – Ufa. Kazartsev did not put a penalty kick into the goal of the guests in the 86th minute, which potentially did not allow the hosts to win and get into the European cups. ESC RFU admitted that the judge was wrong. Khachaturyants again stated about “a bad signal for him”, but nothing has changed. 1st round “Ural” – “Krasnodar”. Kazartsev mistakenly assigned a penalty to the hosts’ goal already in stoppage time. This did not in any way affect the defeat of “Ural”, but the fact of the error was recorded. 6th round. “Ufa” – “Wings of the Soviets”. In the second half, Vasily, who worked as a video assistant, invited the chief referee to watch a replay of the episode in the penalty area of ​​Krylia. The Ufa player took advantage of a defensive error and shot on goal. Bezborodov pointed out that the goalkeeper should enter the ball, but Kazartsev doubted whether there was a foul. And he asked Bezborodov to go to the monitor. As a result, the referee changed his decision and put the ball on the dot. And the ESK RFU called his decision erroneous.





“They shoot us one by one.” Judge Vilkov responded to the charges and turned to Dziuba

Many inside the judiciary do not understand the global difference between Kazartsev and the conventional Vilkov. The first, despite the large number of jambs, continues to work, the second was thrown out of refereeing. One of the theories was expressed by a former referee Igor Fedotov.

“Kazartsev is just making a fool of everyone, and his judges are very mediocre. He even has his surname written on his shirt, although none of the referees writes like that! The question is – why is he still judging who is lobbying him? It couldn’t be that all his mistakes went so unnoticed. I’m sure someone needs this little man, ”Fedotov told the Championship.

Will Kazartsev’s new likely blunder lead to some kind of sanctions? Or will everyone again pretend that this is how it should be and everyone has the right to make a mistake?