An insider told how Angelina Jolie reacted to Brad Pitt’s victory over her in court: “She will never forgive him.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Recently, the Los Angeles Supreme Court ruled on the custody of the children of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt. According to him, the actor won – Judge John Uderkirk granted the former spouses the right of joint custody.

Such an outcome, of course, Pitt was completely satisfied – this is what he has been striving for for several years. But Jolie, according to an insider, was extremely disappointed with this decision. He added that the actress is already planning the next steps, as she is not going to put up with defeat.

She will never forgive Brad and will use whatever she has to appeal the ruling. She claims that this is far from the end, and believes that justice will prevail,

– he noted.

Recall that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fought in court for custody of five children: adopted, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara, and biological, 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox. Another adopted son of the couple, 19-year-old Maddox, does not need legal guardianship due to his age.

The judge who handled the couple’s case, Jolie has already tried to remove him from him several times. Her last complaint against him was that he did not allow her and Pitt’s children to testify in court.

Since the current decision in the custody case is only preliminary, Pitt knows that Jolie will try to appeal it, but sources say that he will no longer allow her to dictate terms.

He does not wish Angie any harm. His door is open if she behaves in a civilized manner

– concluded the insider.