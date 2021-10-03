Anastasia Prikhodko gave a slender leg to a young student and repeated Jolie’s feat

A popular Ukrainian singer, who recently spoke about her “secret” wedding, and also spent a long time on maternity leave at home with a baby – Anastasia Prikhodko, announced an interesting “surprise” in a new episode of the show “Sleep all”.

This became known thanks to the new publication of Anastasia Prikhodko on Instagram.

Published by Anastasia Prikhodko, screenshot: Instagram

“Today will be an interesting broadcast. At 21:00 @kanalukraina show @spivayut_vsi!”, – Anastasia Prikhodko signed the post.

Published by Anastasia Prikhodko, screenshot: Instagram

Popular articles now show more

The thing is that this is not a simple post where the singer announced a new release of the show “Sleep all”, here the artist showed her “devilish” image with horns, as well as several photos from behind the curtains.

You can also see how Anastasia posed, already in her usual tandem, with Oleg Mashukovsky, giving the guy her slender leg for a short time. Here Oleg was not taken aback, but confidently embraced what he was given.

You can see that Anastasia in the new issue will delight fans to the bare minimum of Maleficent, played in Hollywood by the beauty Angelina Jolie.

In just a few hours, Anastasia’s publication collected hundreds of likes and many comments with compliments. And not in vain, because the artist has not delighted her fans with whole “carousels” of pictures for a long time, but only published short stories and single photographs with flowers and family scenes with her husband and children.

Earlier it was reported that “Horned” Nastya Prikhodko initiated reconciliation with Oleg Mashukovsky on “Sleep all”: “Sex from Zmeevna”.

As Znay.ua reported, Nadia Dorofeeva “switched” from Dantes to girls: “Beautiful breasts …”.

Znayu wrote, Zlata Ognevich, Melovin and Andre Tan admitted who can replace psychics and fortune-tellers: the result is one hundred percent.