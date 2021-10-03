Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come up with a new reason for a legal showdown



Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and

Angelina Jolie can’t stop. They have been in litigation for over five years now, and both have spent millions of dollars on lawyers and other expenses during that time. However, their litigation is progressing with varying degrees of success. And each time the defeated side strives to take revenge on the temporary winner.

And recently it became known that, in addition to the endlessly drawn-out “carve-up” of children, Pitt and Jolie found a new reason for a judicial showdown. This time, Pitt took the first step. Brad filed a lawsuit against Jolie and her company, and not in America, but in Luxembourg. And this time, the subject of contention was the common property of the former spouses, which has not yet been divided, despite the fact that their marriage was officially terminated back in April 2019. We are talking about the castle of Chateau Mirval and the surrounding vineyards, which the former spouses own in equal shares. This was reported by the publication Page.six.

The reason for the lawsuit filed by Pitt was that Jolie decided to sell her share of the property, and without his permission. Which, according to Brad, causes direct and very substantial damage to his interests. After all, he, according to his assurances, invested a whole fortune in this property, creating, moreover, on the basis of vineyards the production of excellent wine, the sale of which brings the actor a great profit. And Jolie’s actions, Pitt assured, undermine the foundation of his venture. According to the actor, Angelina will not benefit from this sale either, and she does it exclusively to spite him. As Brad pointed out in his statement, since the beginning of their divorce, she only did that by her actions interfered with a perfectly established business.