Angelina Jolie appeared in a commercial for a company from Tyumen | News | News

American actress Angelina Jolie appeared in a commercial for the Tyumen real estate agency Etazhi. This was announced by the head of the company Ildar Khusainov.

“Angelina Jolie knows about Floors now!” Today is a wonderful, historic day for Etazhi! A large advertising campaign starts all over Russia together with Marvel. We won a lot of competition for the right to collaborate with them to promote the new film, The Eternals. Today we are presenting the video and all the materials and from October 1 we have every right to use their heroes! ” – he wrote on his Facebook page.

Khusainov noted that the shooting had to be coordinated personally with Angelina Jolie, because she has a separate contract.

Khusainov published a film about the negotiations and preparations for filming. At the very end of the video, shots with Jolie are presented.

“I think we will be able to raise the awareness of the company, serious budgets will be allocated for both TV advertising and billboard, and on the Internet, the total budgets are impressive! We have won, I believe, fair competition from many companies, we have presented the best coverage! And most importantly, everything turned out very mentally! ” – said the director of the company.

On August 19, the American company Marvel presented the final trailer for the movie “The Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie. The picture will tell about a race of supermen who secretly live on Earth and protect humanity from humanoid deviants.

In the new trailer, the creators explained why the heroes did not act earlier together with the “Avengers” against Thanos, at the click of which half of the world’s population disappeared.

The roles in the film were played by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Keith Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and others. The project was directed by Okara laureate Chloe Zhao.