Angelina Jolie sells Churchill’s painting

Churchill’s painting, painted in 1943 in Marrakech, will be auctioned at Christie’s in early March. The canvas, writes the weekly Der Spiegel, is being put up for auction by the American actress Angelina Jolie.

As you know, Churchill was an avid amateur artist. Throughout his life, he painted over 500 paintings. One of them “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” the auction house offers for auction on the first spring day.

The history of the creation of this pictorial work is curious. In January 1943, secret negotiations between the leaders of the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition took place in Moroccan Casablanca. They were attended by US President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, General De Gaulle, as well as the American and British military. Joseph Stalin, also invited to the meeting, could not attend – the victorious Battle of Stalingrad was coming to an end.

The meeting discussed the further strategy of the Allied coalition in World War II. And it was here that the decision was made to demand unconditional surrender from Germany, Italy and Japan.

After the negotiations, Churchill, having found time, went to Marrakech and took up his brush. This is how his painting “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” appeared, which the British Prime Minister presented to the head of the United States, Roosevelt. It is, according to auction house spokesman Christie Nick Orchard, the only work that Churchill wrote during World War II. Probably, he added, under the influence of successful Allied fighting.

How Churchill’s Tower came into the possession of the famous actress Jolie in 2011 is not reported. British auctioneers expect that the picture will go under the hammer for at least 2.8 million euros.