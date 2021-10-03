Angelina Jolie started an Instagram account to talk about Afghans

https://ria.ru/20210821/jolie-1746648064.html

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 – RIA Novosti. The famous Hollywood actress and special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, signed up on Instagram and promised to share the stories of Afghans against the background of the current situation in the country. In the first post on her page, Jolie posted a letter from an Afghan teenage girl, which talks about the changing situation with the arrival of the Taliban * and their seizure of territories. According to the teenager, before the Afghans lived a normal life, but now “everyone is afraid of them” and believes that people’s rights are being violated. Although some still “think that the Taliban have changed.” “To spend so much time and money, to watch bloodshed and loss of lives to get only this, is a failure that is difficult to understand,” added Jolie, noting that it is difficult to observe How Afghans Face Uncertainty The Los Angeles Times also wrote that the actress, previously skeptical of social media, has joined Instagram. Jolie’s page already has over 3.5 million subscribers, and the situation in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks with the Taliban’s attacks on major cities. On August 15, media and sources reported that the rebels were in control of all border crossings. Later that day, militants said they had entered Kabul and taken control of the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he left the country “to prevent the carnage.” On the night of August 16, an official representative of the political office of the Taliban * Mohammed Naim announced that the war in Afghanistan was over. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

