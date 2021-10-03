Angelina Jolie, unlike Tatiana Musulbes, breaks Instagram records

While many bloggers from the ranks of former members of House 2 are experiencing a possible blocking of their accounts, they urgently, like Tatyana Musulbes, start new spare pages, discuss Angelina Jolie’s record on Instagram on the platforms.



Why is Tatiana Musulbes mentioned? So it was with the American movie star Jolie that this beautiful girl was compared on the TV project House 2, which brought Tanya fame and the opportunity to live through advertising on social networks.



Isn’t that why she now has to rush into revelations about her divorce, her relationship with her second husband and her visit to her native Ukraine, where she just got out.



Angelina Jolie did not start an account on this international network for a very long time, but immediately set a record – in a week she gained more than 10 million subscribers, publishing only 9 posts.

And all of them are not about the personal life of a movie star, but are devoted to charity events in which Brad Pitt’s ex-wife takes part. Isn’t it yet another record on the part of a celebrity, overturning the ideas of other bloggers that only scandals, conflicts and incidents are interesting in the Internet space?

It would be worth learning bloggers from among the former members of House 2 from Angelina Jolie, don’t you think?