Antonina Shevchenko lost by knockout to Casey O’Neill at the UFC tournament, video

Antonina again has to listen that the champion sister will avenge her. May be enough?

On the night of October 2–3, the UFC Vegas 38 mixed martial arts tournament was held in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). In general, his card was not particularly remarkable, but something striking happened in its course. So, in the preliminary card in the octagon appeared Antonina Shevchenko – Big sister of the reigning league bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She was opposed by an unbroken and promising Casey O’Neill.



For Antonina, in this battle, the role of almost a strong gatekeeper was assigned. Why? Yes, because she has enough skill to test rising stars, she is also quite old, and, of course, failures affect her status. She last appeared in a cage in May 2021 and lost early Andrea Lee… It was the second defeat in a year with one victory. So the position of Shevchenko Sr. was unenviable and she had enough motivation before the fight.

As for O’Neill, a native of Scotland with an Australian passport had only her eighth fight of her career and her third in the UFC. In previous fights, she always won, and in the UFC she only won ahead of schedule. Now she had a fight with a mother rival, who was able to test all the skills of a nascent star.

Shevchenko managed to do this in the first round. Antonina worked very well and at first interrupted her opponent in a standing position. In the middle of the five-minute session, the opponents entered the ground. At first, the situation here was equal, later Shevchenko Sr. entered lateral control, but could not benefit from this. Valentina, who was in her sister’s corner, encouraged Antonina, vividly approving of her every local success. Closer to the end of the first segment, Casey began to seize the initiative, but this bell in Shevchenko’s corner was not taken into account.





Shevchenko defended the UFC belt, effectively knocking out the American. Next up is Nunez?

In the second round, everything turned into a complete nightmare for Antonina. At first, she just started outright losing the duel to her rival, and then, when the girls were back on the canvas, Casey gave the Panther just a real execution. Going to the mount, the representative of Australia began to smash her with a barrage of blows. Shevchenko tried to answer and threw out some desperate punchy, but this did not affect Casey in any way. More than a minute passed in this way, during which time the referee called Antonina to answer several times. In the end, Chris Tonioni could not stand it, it was impossible to look at this one-sided beating, and the third in the octagon stopped the fight 13 seconds before the siren for a break. Statistics showed that O’Neill delivered 37 accurate hits to Antonina in the ground. In general, Casey hit Shevchenko 128 times in two incomplete rounds. You can call it whatever you like, but we, in spite of the first round, would say that it was the defeat of Antonina.

This defeat was the second in a row for Shevchenko Sr. and the third in the last four fights. Fans on the Web are already in a hurry to give their opinion on Antonina.

“Probably don’t let her fight anymore.”

“Casey, fight in a rack with Valentina.”

“Imagine what it would be like to be the sister of the most dominant champion and look that bad?”

“It’s time for Antonina to rest.”

In general, everything again comes down to the fact that the older sister has to listen and read the comments about how the younger sister will avenge her. There must be little pleasant in this. So maybe that’s really enough?