Are you sure a producer? Prince Harry became a colleague of Oprah Winfrey after a scandalous interview

prince harry

Oprah herself commented on her new blog post: “It is more important than ever to change the veil of shame that surrounds the topic of psycho-emotional health to wisdom, compassion and honesty. Our new project is a documentary series starring stories that will help lift the veil of secrecy over the urgent problem of mental health of society and people, and also give publicity to this important issue of our life. “

Among the invited guests are expected famous personalities with their frank stories: it is already known about the participation in the project of the extraordinary singer Lady Gaga, the winner of three Golden Globes, actress Glenn Close, as well as the champion of the Pan American Boxing Championship Virginia Ginny Fuchs.

Users highly appreciated the idea of ​​creating such a program and write approving comments under Oprah’s post: “Good job! I’m looking forward to it! ” Of course, it was not without provocative statements, for example: “Sounds like something that will be interesting to see, but be careful, Harry, it can be dangerous to be near her, Oprah can attack unexpectedly, like a snake from tall grass.”

The prince’s wife was interviewed by Oprah

It is known that the topic of psycho-emotional problems and their silence by society is familiar to 67-year-old Oprah firsthand: in childhood and adolescence, she was abused by her brothers, uncle and their friends, gave birth to a child at the age of 14, who died shortly after birth. Despite this, she always found the strength to move on and conquer new heights. In 2013, US President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Recall that the debut of Oprah and Prince Harry’s collaboration, a two-hour scandalous interview on CBS, took place on the night of March 9, 2021. It touched upon the themes of the palace bureaucracy at Buckingham Palace and discussions on the skin color of the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie.

“We are born in different lives, brought up in different environments and, as a result, get different experiences. But our common experience shows that we are all human, ”the Duke of Sussex commented on the new show.

