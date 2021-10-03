Ariana Grande entered the Guinness Book of Records

For 8 years of her career, 27-year-old Grande set as many as 20 music records and became on a par with such stars as Mariah Carey, Rihanna and The Beatles.

Ariana Grande became a Guinness record holder

The singer’s success was announced on the record holder’s twitter page. It is noted that the hits thank u, next, 7 Ring, Stuck with U and Rain on from the Positions album topped the Billboard Hot 100 5 times in just one week.

Now Ariana is the only artist in the history of music who has managed to achieve such results. Next to her are performers Mariah Carey, Drake, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift.

What is known about Ariana Grande?

At just 27 years old, the artist already holds the bar as the most sought-after star in the music industry. Each of her videos and albums are gaining wild popularity, and the star’s fan audience on the network is one of the largest – 219 million. Now she has released 8 studio albums, presented dozens of clips and gave 5 world tours. She is the recipient of Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Award and Kids’ Choice Awards.