Artyom Laguta became the world champion in speedway for the first time among Russians – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

A pupil of the Vladivostok “Vostok” Artyom Laguta became the first Russian to win the world speedway championship in the individual competition. Another Russian athlete Emil Sayfutdinov won bronze.

On October 1 and 2, the last two stages of the personal speedway world championship were held in the Polish city of Torun. On the first day, Artyom Laguta won, and his main rival, Pole Bartosz Zmarzlik, failed to reach the final. The native of the Big Stone has consolidated his lead in the final table to nine points.

In the last 11th stage, which took place on October 2, nothing could prevent Laguta from winning the honorary title. In the first part of the stage, the athlete took fifth place, gaining 9 points in five heats. Among the top eight riders, he entered the first semi-final and won it. This was already enough to guarantee victory in the overall standings, so after the semifinals ended, the team members began to swing the athlete. In the final, Laguta did not start, and he finished last.

In the current draw of the personal world championship, Artyom Laguta has repeatedly climbed to the podium. In 11 stages, he became the first four times, took the second place three times and twice became the bronze medalist.

Artyom Laguta was part of Vostok in 2007-2010, 2015-2016 and 2019. This season he played for the Polish “Sparta” from Wroclaw, as well as the Swedish team “Vastervik”.