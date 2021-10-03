Atalanta – Milan. Forecast and bet for 2.25 / Football predictions

On Sunday, October 3, Atalanta will host Milan in the seventh round of the Italian Serie A. The meeting, which will take place in Bergamo at the Atleti Azzurri stadium, will start at 21:45 Moscow time. Atalanta – Milan: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Atalanta”

“Atalanta” takes seventh place in the standings of the Italian Serie A with 11 points.

“Goddess” won three victories, drew twice and suffered one defeat in six rounds.





In September, the team Gian Piero Gasperini lost to Fiorentina (1: 2), beat Salernitana (1: 0) and Sassuolo (2: 1), and also broke peace with Inter (2: 2).

In the Champions League, the Bergamo team first drew with Villarreal (2: 2), after which they defeated Young Boys (1: 0).

Robin Gosens, Hans Hatebur and Jose Palomino are recovering from injuries at Atalanta.

“Milan”

“Milan” located on the second line in the standings of the Italian championship with 16 points.

The Rossoneri have five wins and one draw in six played rounds of the national championship.

Last month wards Stefano Pioli won against Lazio (2: 0), Venezia (2: 0) and Spice (2: 1), and also broke with Juventus (1: 1).

But in the Champions League, Milan lost to both Liverpool (2: 3) and Atlético (1: 2), although they played in the minority with the “mattress players” from the 29th minute.

Among the injured at Milan are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Tiemue Bakayoko, Rade Krunich, Alessandro Pizzari and Junior Messias.

Forecast and rate

In the upcoming match, the bookmakers give an advantage to the hosts: the victory of Atalanta – 2.15, the victory of Milan – 3.30, draw – 3.70…

The Rossoneri lost both matches in the Champions League, but they remain undefeated in Serie A, so we think it will be difficult for the “lady” to beat them.

In addition, do not forget that Stefano Pioli’s charges conceded only three goals in the league, which means that they are able to restrain the attacking power of Atalanta. Our forecast and bid – “total under 2.5” for 2.25.

Another option is “guests won’t lose” for 1.75. “Atalanta” has not achieved a single resounding victory this season, so it is unlikely that they will be able to beat the contender for the championship.