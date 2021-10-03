Azmun left, and not even Dziuba did not help. How Zenit lost to the farm club from Sochi – Sport – News of St. Petersburg

photo by Ksenia Poteeva / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

Zenit approached the match against Sochi in the Major. Following a dignified defeat in London, Sergei Semak’s team won three matches in a row, in each of which they scored at least two goals. The game against Malmö turned into the biggest win for the blue-white-blue in the Champions League. Experts noted the unexpected tactical decisions and, in general, the rather confident play of the St. Petersburg club. More and more Brazilian legionnaires are revealed. So far, this Zenit project looks much more successful than the Argentine one. Claudinho was especially impressive in recent games – the dribbler also scores goals. The prize for the best footballer of September did not go to him in vain. The more unpleasant was the news before the start of the game against Sochi: Claudinho was neither in the starting lineup, nor in the number of substitutes. Semak explained this by injury.

“Let’s see how much he misses. We hope that after a pause he will return to the national team matches, ”said the head coach. But they appeared in the composition of Dziuba and Azmun. They also became the protagonists of the first half. September turned out to be difficult for Sochi. Before the game against Zenit, Vladimir Fedotov’s team occupied the sixth position, although not long ago it was in the top three. Two consecutive defeats to Dynamo and Krasnodar seriously spoiled the southerners’ standings. Nobody thought that the unsuccessful streak would be interrupted in the game with the leading Zenit, especially since the Sochi players had previously lost all four matches in their history to the blue-white-blue team. The beginning of the game turned out to be active. First, Azmun broke up the attack, gave it to Malcolm, and the Brazilian, in turn, hung in the penalty area. Kuzyaev almost reached for the ball. Sochi sharply responded in the next attack. Petersburgers failed on the flank of the defense. Sergey Terekhov took advantage of this. The pupil of the Bryansk football entered the penalty area, shot, but hit the crosspiece of the goal. At the 42nd minute of the meeting, a fateful moment occurred. Moscow referee Pavel Shadykhanov removed Serdar Azmun after advice from VAR: it seemed to the referees that Zenit striker flew with spikes into Sochi goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev.

Petersburg fans for a long time recalled to the guests’ goalkeeper his picture suffering after contact with Serdar. From the bend, at first they chanted something completely unflattering, and then: “Hey, Dzhanaev, how are you?”

Share this Share this

Despite playing in the minority, Zenit scored first. Artem Dzyuba scored with Malcolm’s transfer. The forward of the St. Petersburg team continues to actively gain form to return to the national team. He could have increased the hosts’ advantage, but at the beginning of the second half he hit the goalpost. The situation changed after the 67th minute. A collective error in the performance of defender Dmitry Chistyakov and goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk allowed Sochi Colombian Mateo Cassierra to level the score. “If the goalkeeper plays and shouts“ I! ”Then the defender must concede the ball to him. Why Chistyakov did not concede – let’s figure it out. Playing at the exits, Stas tries to act actively, to help the team, but it does not always work out. Regarding this episode, there are two options: either the goalkeeper is playing, and then the defender must concede, or the defender did not hear that the goalkeeper was shouting to him – this is another story, “Semak commented on the episode after the game.

A few minutes later, Arthur Yusupov conveyed his greetings to his former teammates: on a false swing, he eliminated Barrios from the front, gave Terekhov, and this time the Barnaul player did not miss. Semak tried to save the game with substitutions, but the same Dziuba had the only right moment in stoppage time: having beaten three in the penalty area, Artem shot a meter from the goal. The final whistle recorded a historic moment: for the first time Sochi, which evil tongues call the “Zenith” farm club, managed to beat Petersburgers. And even at the Gazprom Arena. However, even this did not save Semak from questions about the close ties between the two teams. “People who say that do not want to understand or hear anything. And what they say – it makes no difference to me, “Semak emphasized. Speaking about the reasons for the defeat, Semak said that after the first conceded goal, the team had to take risks. He also admitted that in the second half, his players pressed against their goal, trying to maintain the winning score while playing in the minority. Did not work out.

The situation in the championship for Zenit after this defeat has not changed much. Petersburgers are still in the lead and are ahead of their closest rival – Dynamo Moscow – by four points. A two-week pause for international matches came just in time. The next game is only on October 16 against Arsenal Tula. Artem Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru