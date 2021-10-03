Bezrukov “gave Johnny Depp”, but it did not help the film

Film critic Vasily Koretsky shared his opinion about the film in an interview with NEWS.ru.

Among the novelties of the last week, the first part of “Bender” seemed to the experts the most promising, but statistics suggest otherwise. Luka (78.5 million rubles), The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife (about 50 million rubles) and Cruella (43.5 million rubles) entered the top three in terms of fees from June 24 to 27, 2021, while how Bender: The Beginning raised only 22.8 million rubles.

The film is a prequel to the book and classic film adaptations of 12 Chairs. According to Koretsky, the picture itself and Bezrukov’s play resemble a kind of mixture of Pirates of the Caribbean, Guy Ritchie’s crime comedies and Sherlock Holmes.

“Sergey Bezrukov gives such Johnny Depp here, and in principle he is funny. Bezrukov as Bezrukov. He is in this role no worse than in all his other roles. This is absolutely his role, his style of play. What is stated is on the screen, – the expert notes.

However, despite the top actor and iconic image, the UAIS statistics showed that an average of four people were present in the halls per session, bringing the creators an operating time of 1,331 rubles. However, the critic admits, the distribution of the film was negatively affected by the situation with the coronavirus and the heat unexpected for June.

Photo: still from the film

