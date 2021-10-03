https://ria.ru/20201231/obrazy-1591208679.html
Bikinis, masks, heels: the most seductive celebrity looks
Who would have thought at the beginning of the year that a mask would become an indispensable accessory, and that sportswear would replace a business suit? Of course, 2020 was a strange year … RIA Novosti, 12/31/2020
MOSCOW, December 31 – RIA Novosti. Who would have thought at the beginning of the year that a mask would become an indispensable accessory, and that sportswear would replace a business suit? To be sure, 2020 was a weird year for fashion, but that doesn’t mean celebrities haven’t gotten the most out of it. Who surprised most of all with seductive images – in the material of RIA Novosti. Haley Bieber (Baldwin) Even before the coronavirus pandemic, musician Justin Bieber’s wife, supermodel Haley Bieber (Baldwin), managed to flash on the red carpet before the Vanity Fair party, which is traditionally held after the Oscars. For the exit, she chose a translucent dress with a wide slit, decorated with lace and geometric patterns. According to fans and a number of media outlets, Hayley’s image turned out to be one of the most successful that evening. Emily Ratajkowski Pleasantly surprised fans at the Vanity Fair party, as did model Emily Ratajkowski. She appeared in a minimalistic white set: a crop top and a long straight skirt. But, perhaps most of all, fans were impressed by the model’s impeccable press. Shortly before the pandemic, Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire in the world, arranged a bold photo shoot in pair outfits of the famous French brand with her best friend, model Anastasia Karanikolaou. Together they posed in mesh dresses, which were barely covered by their mouth-watering forms. But it was worth it: the seductive pictures got over 6.5 million likes. Amanda HoldenAfter the WHO declared the coronavirus pandemic, almost the whole world went into total quarantine. For a long time everyone had to forget about parties, fun, and fashionistas – about their favorite outfits: where to go? On social media, she stated that she just wanted to dress up. Thousands of users supported Amanda in the comments. They wrote that Holden looks incredibly beautiful in this form, even next to the dumpster, and also praised her for her courage. Naomi Campbell Around the same time, Naomi Campbell was actively discussed on Instagram. The supermodel posted a photo in which she lies on the couch, covered with a long cape with pink feathers and looks into the distance. Fans admired the ideal figure of 50-year-old Campbell and her image. Charlotte Moss The British model throughout the quarantine demonstrated how to be stylish and sexy, even in a mask. Charlotte Moss often posted spectacular photos on Instagram in which she posed in some kind of bold outfit – for example, in a dress with a wide slit and in high-heeled sandals. Rita Ora also encouraged subscribers to wear masks. In the summer, the singer posted on Instagram a photo from her vacation in Spain. In the picture, she poses in a bright blue bikini with a floral print and a mask made from the same fabric. The publication received more than 500 thousand likes, and in the comments, fans noted that this image looks very cute. Jennifer Lopez In November, everyone was talking about Jennifer Lopez’s candid chair dance at the 2020 American Music Awards. The pop star appeared on stage at the Microsoft Theater in a translucent bodysuit. Together with the dancers, she presented a complex choreographic number. In the comments, users wrote that the number turned out to be “hot”, and Jennifer Lopez looks “gorgeous” even at 51. And for this you just need to loose your hair, put on a “holey” jumpsuit and pull down a terry robe. Kendall Jenner At the end of 2020, users were pleased with Kendall Jenner. On Christmas Day, she posted a series of photos on Instagram of sitting under a tree in black tights and high platform sandals, although she looks sad. In the comments, fans tried to cheer her up. For example, Kim Kardashian wrote that Kendall is “the perfect person”, many also noted that she was simply “gorgeous.”
From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini shots get the most likes