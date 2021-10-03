Billy Markus: “A bridge to Ethereum and NFT is needed to strengthen DOGE” | Blockchain24

Dogecoin’s movement has slowed due to the price crash hitting the market. Metrics such as the number of transactions have shown that DOGE can slow down as the asset loses more and more of its value. Dogecoin co-founder believes the bridge to Ethereum and NFT will help increase the coin’s utility.

In September, the number of Dogecoin (DOGE) transactions fell to levels not seen since 2017. Online data showed that the number of daily transactions fell to 16,441 per day. This signals a decrease in interest in cryptocurrency, which was mainly triggered by the hype.

Dogecoin’s meager use cases (or rather lack of them) are what prevents a digital asset from achieving the highest possible growth. This is why, as the popularity of altcoin has grown, the Doge developers have taken steps to expand the coin’s usefulness beyond just monetary policy. Some of them are lowering transaction fees to make Doge a more attractive option for crypto payments.

Increasing the utility of Doge

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus re-entered the Dogecoin market after having previously sold all of his crypto holdings. Markus immersed himself in the Dogecoin community again. The co-founder recently laid out what he thinks will help accelerate the adoption of DOGE. In his opinion, this is the Dogecoin-Etheruem bridge and support for non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Markus said adding the DOGE-ETH bridge as an NFT payment method on platforms like OpenSea. The co-founder explained that the strong demand for NFTs and the ability to buy them with Doge will increase the digital asset’s usefulness.

Dogecoin is storming the payments sector

One area where Dogecoin is showing increased utility is in the payment space. Low transaction fees make it a better candidate for small transactions like paying for movie tickets and buying movie theater concessions.

The Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Doge payments for about eight months now, and most recently, Adam Aron, CEO of entertainment giant AMC Theaters, conducted a Twitter poll in which the vast majority chose Doge payments to add to its cryptocurrency payment options. … Seeing this, the CEO said the movie theater chain is going to explore ways to integrate Dogecoin’s ticket and concession payments.

Latest price changes

As the week draws to a close, Dogecoin has experienced some significant price gains after a week of low performance. The price fluctuated between holding the $ 0.2 price level and falling below it, reaching monthly lows. The weekend could still bring good news for the digital asset though, as it rises above $ 0.21 again.



Dogecoin Price Chart from TradingView.com. DOGE is recovering above $ 0.2.

The price drop has put Dogecoin on the brink of being out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. DOGE is currently ranked 10th with a market cap of $ 28 billion. The price is up 6% in the last 24 hours as trading volume has increased since the start of the weekend. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.216.

Stalwart supporters

Despite the dim prospects of the mom coin, it has stalwart supporters. During the DOGE rally, fueled by the pump group r / WallStreetBets, the focus was on investor Glauber Contessoto, who bought $ 1 million worth of tokens and thus earned Dogecoin Millionaire status. He has since lost that status due to the coin’s fall in value, but said he still holds DOGE despite the losses.