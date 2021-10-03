Bitcoin price rose above $ 48,000, Ether rose 2.19%, Cardano – 0.25% – 1K

On October 3, 2021, the Bitcoin price climbed to $ 48,102.46, an increase of 0.67%. Over the past week, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 11.34%. The market value of Bitcoin was $ 899.94 billion.

Source: cryptonews.net

China has imposed a complete ban on cryptocurrencies and this has led to a sharp drop in cryptocurrency prices. In addition to the measures taken in China, markets around the world have been affected by the uncertainty caused by the Evergrande crisis.

Sentiment over Bitcoin turned upbeat when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US had no plans to ban cryptocurrencies. Due to the comment of Mr. Powell at the meeting of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Thursday, September 30, investors have revised their portfolios.

The second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, Ethereum, reached a price of $ 3,360.66, having risen by 2.19% in 24 hours and by 16.49% over the past week. The market value of Ether was $ 401.27 billion.

Cardano is up 0.25% in the last 24 hours and 0.97% in the last week, and its market value was $ 72.87 billion. Binance Coin is up 1.66 percent in the past 24 hours and 23.12 percent in the past week, with the virtual currency trading at $ 424.79 on the last day of the week.

The rapid growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is opening up new opportunities, the International Monetary Fund said, but also warned that digital currency assets pose obstacles to financial stability.

“Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use encryption methods to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, the system works independently of the central bank,” the IMF said.

The capital of the global cryptocurrency market is $ 2.10 trillion, which is 0.46% more than the day before. The total volume of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours was $ 96.51 billion, down 17.57%. DeFi’s total volume is $ 15.26 billion, 15.81% of the total volume of the crypto market in the last 24 hours. The volume of all stablecoins is $ 75.87 billion, which is 78.62 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. Bitcoin dominance is currently 42.37 percent, down 0.59 percent in a day.