Blake Lively will play the killer in the film adaptation of the comics

Ryan Reynolds ‘wife Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Dark Horse Comics’ comic book “Lady Killer”. The script for the upcoming film will be prepared by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody.

It is argued that the creators of the original source drew inspiration from advertising of the 50s of the last century, so the action takes place during that period. In the center of the plot is a housewife, ideal by the standards of this historical period, who leads the secret life of a hired killer.

The comic first hit store shelves in 2015 and even won an Eisner Award for Best Limited Series in 2016. The terms of work on the project are still unknown.

Note that this will be the first film with Lively’s participation after a rather long hiatus. In 2020, it was reported that the actress is going to star in the post-apocalyptic thriller “Dark Days at the Magna Carta”, which was intended to be directed by the director of science fiction films “Night at the Museum” and “Real Steel” Sean Levy. However, since then, no new information has been received about this project.

As for Cody, she also had a pretty decent sabbatical.