Blizzard “contributed” to the creation of the Ethereum cryptocurrency and the shortage of video cards around the world

It turned out that the creator of the famous Ethereum cryptocurrency once played World of Warcraft. Blizzard made a decision that forced him to leave the project. Then he became interested in cryptocurrencies with the now known result

Vitalik Buterin is a Canadian-Russian programmer who is known as the creator (co-founder of the project) of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, once played in the famous Blizzard project:

“In 2007-2010, I enjoyed playing World of Warcraft, but once Blizzard removed the damage from Siphon Life [Вытягивание жизни] my beloved Warlock. I sobbed before bed, and that day I realized what horrors centralized services can sow. I soon decided to tie [уйти из World of Wacraft]”.

In 2011, Vitalik set out in search of a new goal in life and discovered Bitcoin. He first wrote for Bitcoin Weekly and then co-founded Bitcoin Magazine. In 2012 he enters the University of Waterloo:

“In 2013, I realized that crypto projects were taking me 30 hours a week, and I left the university. I traveled the world, studied many crypto projects and eventually realized that they were all too tied to specific applications and were not general enough – this is how Ethereum was born. [криптовалюта и платформа для создания децентрализованных онлайн-сервисов на базе блокчейна]”.

It is not known how the fate of Vitalik and the video cards would have turned out if then the developers of Blizzard had not nerfed the Warlock.