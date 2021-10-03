Bologna – Lazio. Forecast and bet for 2.75 / Football predictions

On Sunday, October 3, in the 7th round of the Italian Serie A of the 2021/22 season, Bologna will play against Lazio at home. The starting whistle will be given at 13:30 Moscow time. Bologna – Lazio: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Bologna”

“Bologna” Last season she finished in the middle of the tournament, and she started the current championship well, gaining eight points in six rounds, and is on the 11th line.

The team started the season with a 4: 5 defeat to Ternana in the Italian Cup. After that, he started in the national championship, where in the first three rounds he won twice and drew once.

In the fourth game day, the “red-blues” suffered a crushing defeat in Milan from “Inter” with a score of 1: 6, and then played a 2: 2 world match with “Genoa” on their field.

In the previous round, the team suffered another defeat – from Empoli (2: 4). Thus, he does not win three matches in a row.

Lazio

Last defeat for today in Serie A Lazio suffered from Milan on 12 September. Maurizio Sarri’s team lost without a chance at San Siro

Later, the Roman club could not beat Cagliari and Torino – both matches ended in a draw.

Lazio interrupted the losing streak the Sunday before last, defeating Roma (3: 2). The Eagles are now sixth, one point behind the Champions League zone.

This week the Biancocelesti won again. In the second round of the Europa League group round, they defeated Lokomotiv at home (2: 0).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider the guests to be the favorite, the odds for the victory of which is 2.25.

The home team’s success is estimated at 3.10, while the draw is at 3.50.

Our forecast and bid – Lazio win and there will be two or more goals scored in 2.75.