Brad Pitt and Brioni presented a joint capsule collection :: Things :: RBK Style

Hollywood actor and producer, and since 2019 also the ambassador of the Italian brand, acted as a designer, developing seven models for the BP Signature capsule

The limited edition BP Signature collection, created by Brad Pitt with Brioni, includes a suit with a single-breasted jacket, a long-sleeved cashmere polo, a cashmere track jacket, a coat, and a special occasion suit consisting of a velvet jacket, matching wool trousers and cotton shirts.

BP Signature collection, Brioni

This evening version came from his 92nd Oscars in 2020: Pitt rose to the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, wearing a black velvet jacket with satin lapels.

Jacket with two buttons BP Signature, Brioni
BP Signature trousers, Brioni
BP Signature coat, Brioni
Cashmere polo BP Signature, Brioni
Velvet jacket BP Signature, Brioni
Cotton shirt BP Signature, Brioni

All capsule models are created in a classic style and are suitable for creating elegant looks. Inside each item, you can see a specially designed label with the logo and brand name written by Brad Pitt himself.