Brad Pitt got into the movie Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears. This is a face replacement filter

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared in the movie “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears”, although they do not even know about it. It’s all the fault of the face replacement app and the rich imagination of Tiktoker. After looking at this version of the legendary movie, the audience understood: the actor perfectly fit into Soviet realities, but his former situation did not fit.

Tiktoker with nickname andrejdjem On March 7, he published a video on the social network in which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became the main characters of the film “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears”. The Reface application allowed them to return to the USSR and get to Mosfilm, which allows users to change the face in a video in a matter of seconds.

You only need a photo of the one you want to replace the original with. Thanks to this application, instead of Vera Alentova, who played Katerina, and Alexei Batalov, who played the role of her beloved George, the audience saw the Hollywood couple (former).

Unlike the original picture, the video lasts only 13 seconds, but during this time, Pitt managed to win the hearts of tiktok users. Commentators believe that roles in Russian films are perfect for the actor. Looks like it’s time for Brad to quit Hollywood.

Brad Pitt was created for Russian cinema.

Although, it may be too early for Pitt to move to Russia, because not everyone was able to appreciate his reincarnation.

Ours are still 100 times better, our Batalov looks intelligent, and Brad Pitt is like a tractor driver, and Alentova is better than Jolie.

People are in solidarity about Angelina Jolie: Hollywood celeba, in their opinion, did not fit into Soviet realities.

Jolie is too pretentious for a plant manager.

But perhaps all is not lost for her. You just have to try on the role of another actress.

Jolie looks like Lyubov Polishchuk

While some change the face of Alentova to Jolie, others change the face of the Hollywood star herself. All in order to make her even more beautiful and show her on Instagram along with Julia Roberts and Monica Bellucci. Photo shoppers have adjusted famous actresses to the standards of beauty so much that now it is impossible to understand who is who. And netizens were furious with such retouching.

If Brad Pitt does not dare to leave Hollywood, but also cannot give up a career in Russian cinema, then he will need a clone. Twitter users have already found the worst celebrity counterparts, and such copies will not be found even in the wax museum.