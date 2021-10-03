Brad Pitt had an affair with an actress who is 21 years younger than him

It looks like Brad Pitt’s love life is starting to improve.

Brad Pitt celebrated a major win last week. The actor managed to win a court case against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The case concerned the custody of their common children, for which he fought for 5 years.

Now, information has spread in the media that the actor has a new girlfriend. Insiders of the publication “Mirror” claim that Brad is starting a relationship with Andra Day, who is 21 years younger than him.

Actress Andra Day / instagram.com/andradaymusic

The couple were allegedly seen backstage together at the 2021 Academy Awards, for which Andra Day was nominated for her role in United States vs. Billie Holiday. They flirted and exchanged phones.

Andhra Day has been in Brad Pitt’s field of vision for some time. They flirted backstage at the Oscars and exchanged phone numbers. It could be just a professional relationship, but some of Brad’s friends said that they would be a great couple, – the newspaper writes.

Neither Brad nor Andra have commented on these rumors yet. We will follow the development of their relationship.

