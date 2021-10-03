Brad Pitt provoked rumors of a new affair with the actress

It’s been a good week for Brad Pitt, as the 57-year-old actor is given joint custody of children after a fierce battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

And now the Hollywood heartthrob may have a new romance after, according to The Mirror, he swapped numbers with actress and singer Andra Day at the Oscars. Andra was nominated for Best Actress for her role as legendary singer Billie Holiday in the biopic United States vs. Billie Holiday. An insider said: “Andra has been in Brad’s field of vision for a while. And she definitely turned Pitt’s head at the Oscars. They flirted backstage and exchanged numbers. It might have been part of the job, but some of Brad’s buddies talked about which one would be a great couple. “

Andhra Day (Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images) Andhra Day (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images) Andhra Day (Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

36-year-old Andra first rose to fame after the release of her debut album Cheers to the Fall in 2015. A year later, she was nominated for two Grammy Awards. For her role as Billie Holiday, she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Film.

Recall that after marriages with Gwyneth Paltrow (1996-1997), Jennifer Aniston (2000-2005) and Angelina Jolie (2014-2016), the actor was credited with an affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, but the couple confirmed the relationship.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Diane Freed) Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Cinema for Peace) Nicole Potouralski / Photo: @ nico.potur

