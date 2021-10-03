Castro immediately drew attention to her How the Soviet gymnast impressed America and charmed the leader of the Cuban revolution – 10/03/2021

A source: Sychev Vladimir / TASS

Soviet gymnast Margarita Nikolaeva is known as the main rebel of Soviet sports. She won two gold medals at the Olympic Games in Rome, captivating the judges and fans with unprecedented “masculine” elements. Nikolaeva argued with the coaches, prepared for serious competitions alone and was not afraid of experiments. She was admired by the Americans, and the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, was so captivated by the beauty and grace of the Soviet athlete that he invited her to participate in a local beauty contest. “Lenta.ru” recalls the fate of the gymnast who revolutionized sports and deserved applause from the whole world.

“Her hard work would be enough for a whole team.”

Margarita Petrova (she achieved fame under the name of her husband, the Soviet acrobat Yuri Nikolaev) was born on September 23, 1935 in Ivanovo, in the family of a civil engineer. She began to practice gymnastics in Odessa, where the Petrovs moved after the war. At the age of 13, the girl enrolled in a gymnastics club and a year later she came to a sports school. True, they did not take her there right away: it was believed that she was already an adult for gymnastics, and also too tall. Coach Alexander Safronyuk even advised Petrova to go to athletics. And then the head of the sports school Vladimir Lewandovsky recalled: “She left, and after ten days she returns:“ I don’t want to be an athlete, I want to be a gymnast ”. Well, if a person wants … They assigned her to the group of newcomers. “

Margarita’s ability to gymnastics became noticeable immediately. A week later, she did a twine, and after only two years she began to study according to the professional program. She was flexible, quickly memorized the technique of even the most difficult elements and was very persistent. “We lived next door. More than once I witnessed how after lessons Rita hurried to the gym. Something, but her hard work would be enough for a whole team. She is a very talented person, but first of all I would single out her capacity for work and independence, ”said Odessa journalist Yevgeny Gorelyuk.

At the age of 15, Nikolaeva won the first tournament, becoming the champion of Ukraine among schoolchildren. A year later, she repeated the success, got into the USSR national team and got the opportunity to perform at the World Youth Festival in Bucharest and the student games in Budapest. The progress in the gymnast’s performances was obvious, but it was at this moment that she decided to part with the coach. Margarita believed that Safronyuk did not devote enough time to her, as she was also engaged with other athletes. In addition, the specialist preferred to rely not on the difficulty of the program, but on stability. Petrova wanted to perform new, special elements.

Then the gymnast moved to SKA. There she began to train more, and often with men. In 1956, the athlete successfully performed at the Ukrainian Spartakiad and received an invitation to the USSR Championship, which was a qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games in Melbourne. True, 22-year-old Margarita – now Nikolaeva – had to be abandoned. She was expecting a baby.

“She was adorable”

After the birth of her son, the athlete decided to return to the platform. At first, she trained on the street, when she was walking with a child – horizontal bars and benches served as shells. Then Nikolaeva came to the gym, began to get in shape more actively, put on new programs … In the end, she again began to claim to be included in the national team of the country.

But at that time it was extremely difficult to break into the team. The Soviet team was the strongest in the world, in Melbourne it won ten medals – half of the total number of awards played. But Nikolaeva was ready for such competition. In 1959, at the Spartakiad of the Peoples of the USSR, she showed a new element – the jump “in flight” (the athlete pushed off the projectile and, bending her back and spreading her arms to the sides, flew several meters; before, girls simply jumped over the projectile, not showing figures in the air – approx. “Lenta.ru”). A year later, she won a bronze medal at the USSR championship in the vault and received a ticket to the Olympic Games in Rome.

In the Italian capital, the athlete won two medals. After winning as a member of the team, she became the best in the vault, where she was ahead of her compatriots Sofya Muratova and Larisa Latynina. “She was amazing! Her vault is a real flight. To perform it efficiently, you need strength, and at the same time Rita managed to achieve both grace and gentleness of performance. This jump made an amazing impression ”, – this is how Yuri Nikandrov, participant of three Olympic Games, two-time world champion in clay trap shooting, described Nikolaeva’s performance.

Her dizzying jumps, stands and dismounts anticipated a new, acrobatic gymnastics, replacing the one where only grace prevailed. from the magazine “Odessa”

At the same time, in addition to the jump “in flight” in Rome, the athlete performed one more new element – in competitions on a balance beam. Nikolaeva showed a one-arm stand that no one had ever done before. True, she made a mistake in other parts of the program and was left without a medal, letting Latynina, Muratova and Czech Eva Bossanova go ahead.

“Castro invited her to a beauty pageant”

After the Olympic Games in Rome, Soviet gymnasts became superstars. In 1961, the USSR national team went on a tour of America, where they held a match meeting with the USA team. Nikolaeva was there too. And when the athletes returned home, their plane was turned towards Cuba: Fidel Castro contacted Nikita Khrushchev and asked to allow them to tour.

Soviet gymnasts spent about two weeks on Liberty Island. They performed in the capital and other cities of the country, using Castro’s private jet. At the end of the tour, the Comandante invited the national team to his residence. He especially liked Nikolaev from the whole team. Fidel presented her with his own bust, diploma and autographed photographs. No other athlete from the delegation received gifts from the Cuban leader.

“She was a very attractive woman, and Castro immediately drew attention to her. He even invited her to the Miss Cuba beauty contest, but it was impossible to take part in it, ”the athlete’s husband, Yuri Nikolaev, recalled. The gymnast herself never spoke about her impressions of Cuba. The fate of Castro’s prizes is also unknown.

“She performed puzzling compositions”

True, after Rome, Nikolaeva’s career began to decline. The gymnast did not make it to the 1961 European Championships and missed the 1963 World Championships. This forced her to change her coach, and she turned to a well-known specialist in Ukraine, Yuri Tikhonov. Margarita’s goal was the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and acrobats and opera choreographers were brought in for the training.

Nikolaeva again had to go through all the stages of selection, starting with the Ukrainian Spartakiad. She was considered one of the favorites of the competition, but a month and a half before the tournament she had an attack of appendicitis. This closed the way for Margarita to the USSR Championship, and therefore to the second Games in her career.

In 1965, Nikolaeva tried to return again: she won bronze at the USSR championship in floor exercise and became third in the country’s Cup in all-around. But to gain a foothold in the national team, this was not enough. The team was going through a period of renewal, and the prospects for the older gymnast were dubious. It would be too difficult to constantly compete with young, motivated athletes. A year later, Margarita ended her career. She was 28 years old.

Almost immediately, the Olympic champion founded a sports school, in which she herself worked with young gymnasts. Other details of her life after the sport are unknown. She died in 1992 after a long illness.

Although Nikolaev went down in history as an athlete of one Olympics, she left her mark on world gymnastics. “She turned out to be the creator and performer of puzzling compositions, the likes of which to this day amaze the world by outstanding gymnasts,” the press wrote about the athlete.