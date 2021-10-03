Children of the Stars: Revisit Stormy Webster, Leia Cooper, and Prince George

Children of celebrities have always been a source of attraction for special attention from the media, and even more so if you are the son of a prince, the daughter of someone from the Kardashian family or the most famous Russian supermodel. The paparazzi’s interest in them is even higher than in their parents, so every walk around the city turns out to be hundreds of pictures on the Daily Mail for them. And if a child, in the opinion of the general public, is “somehow not dressed like that,” then they will face a terrible punishment from Instagram haters – no matter how old the child is. Just remember the criticism of Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh or Charlize Theron’s son who wears princess dresses.

And although in most cases, celebrities give their children the opportunity to express themselves as they wish, many celebrity mothers still think through the image of their child to the smallest detail. As a result, many children of stars can compete with their parents for the title of style icon. On Children’s Day, we have collected three cool summer star baby looks and tell you how to repeat them.