Coinbase Premium Indicates Binance Whales May Be behind Bitcoin Rally | Blockchain24

Since the US markets opened on Friday, the price of bitcoin has risen by almost 10%. A popular indicator used by bitcoin traders may explain this increase.

Coinbase Reward, an indicator showing the gap between BTC and Coinbase’s US dollar (USD) and BTC and Binance’s USDT pair featuring Tether stablecoin, turned negative at 14:45 UTC (10:45 am). ET) on Friday, according to South Korean data site CryptoQuant, as bitcoin’s price began to rise.

“Obviously, this purchase did not come from American investors,” said Ki Yang Joo, CEO of crypto trading firm CryptoQuant. Bitcoin demand “likely from Chinese or non-US investors.”

While Coinbase is more popular with crypto traders in the US and Europe, Binance, which started in China, is known as one of the most popular exchanges among traders in Asia. Interestingly, shortly after the fall, Coinbase’s premium also turned positive on CryptoQuant, suggesting that some trading bots may have captured the widened gap between Coinbase’s BTC / USD and Binance’s BTC / USDT for arbitrage opportunities, Ju said.

It’s unclear what sparked the sudden, huge appetite for Bitcoin on Binance. However, according to market analysts, institutional investors or bitcoin whales – those with large bitcoin accounts – have shown a more bullish view of bitcoin, especially with the markets welcoming a new quarter on the financial calendar. The October 1 rally shows that players in traditional finance can create new positions at the start of the quarter, said Dan Burke, managing director of institutional sales for Asia Pacific at BitGo.

Options markets also support the updated bullish outlook of institutional investors.

“After four days of consolidation, bitcoin flared bullish above the $ 44,000 trendline resistance,” Patrick Chu, director of institutional sales and trading at crypto-bankrupt trading firm Paradigm, told CoinDesk. “Throughout the consolidation period, we continued to see bullish views expressed through call spreads from our institutional client base.”

Chu noted that calls dominated Paradigm volume on Friday, at about 77% compared to put volume. A call option gives the right to buy, but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option gives the buyer the right to sell. At the moment, according to Paradigm, the strikes range from $ 50,000 to $ 100,000.