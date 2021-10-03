Daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posted a rare selfie on social networks

Isabella, 28, does not hide her Instagram page from the public, but it is difficult to find a photo of a girl there. Most of the page is filled with her paintings and other creative work – for example, in 2018, Isabella launched her own collection of T-shirts with designer prints. But about once every six months, she pleases selfie subscribers: in the new photo she is standing on the street, and because of the hat and scarf you can only see her face.

Same face, but new prints in my official online store,

– she signed the photo, announcing new paintings on her website.

Very little is known about Bella’s personal life: in October 2017, she moved with her husband, IT consultant Max Parker, whom she married in 2015, to a modest house in London’s Croydon district. And she leads a completely different, ordinary life than the one she had as a child, when she lived in a family of Hollywood stars.

Like their adoptive father Tom Cruise, Isabella and her brother Connor became followers of the Church of Scientology. Isabella even wrote that “her father thereby saved her life at a difficult moment”… For many years after their parents divorced, they did not communicate with their adoptive mother, Nicole Kidman. She rarely mentioned this in interviews, saying that this topic is very painful for her. Only recently did the actress establish a relationship with Bella, and she even took the double surname of her parents, but Connor does not communicate with Kidman to this day.

Bella Kidman Cruise

Recall Nicole met her future husband Tom Cruise on the set of the movie “Days of Thunder “ in December 1989. When an affair began between them, Cruz divorced his wife. Mimi Rogers, and the couple got married on Christmas Eve of the same 1989 in Teluride, state Colorado… RThe couple divorced in 2001 after 9 years and 11 months of marriage. From this marriage, Cruise left two adopted children: daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Anthony.

After the divorce of their parents, Isabella and Connor stayed with their father. According to Western press reports, Isabella did not communicate with Nicole for many years, but recently they managed to improve relations. The Australian actress called her last film “The Lion” a “letter of love” to her adopted children. She is now raising two biological daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, from her marriage to musician Keith Urban. And Tom Cruise has a 14-year-old daughter, Suri, from his marriage to actress Katie Holmes, with whom the actor has not seen for several years.

Connor Cruz