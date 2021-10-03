DiCaprio, Beyonce and Hadid – what yachts and planes do celebrities use?

Foreign stars live on a grand scale. They have private jets and yachts, some just rent when needed, and the rental price is prohibitive. Here are some examples.

Karl Lagerfeld – Boeing Business Jets private jet, $ 80 million

Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 in Paris. But when he was still decorating the Earth, it’s safe to say that he traveled in style. He owned several enviable private jets that included a bedroom and kitchen, as well as a rest area for his cat. His most recent acquisition was a Boeing Business Jet, in which he hosted the first in-air fashion show.

Cara Delevingne – Cessna Citation CJ2, $ 12,000 per flight

The famous model and actress Cara Delevingne is still content with the lease of aircraft.

Bella Hadid – JetLux, $ 100k per flight

Super successful model Bella Hadid can afford 100 thousand dollars for a flight and even take her friends to Jamaica.

Tom Hanks – Superyacht Enigma, $ 275k per week

Enigma, which can accommodate a total of twelve visitors along with sixteen crew members, has a fully equipped gym, luxurious entertainment and dining area. This luxury costs Tom $ 275,000 a week.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Bombardier Challenger 300; $ 250,000 per month

Leonardo is known as an active advocate of environmental issues, but his actions are definitely not in line with his sermons. The megastar uses a chartered private jet to fly at least half a dozen times a month, with each flight costing roughly $ 40,000. Environmentalists have repeatedly criticized him for his hypocrisy.

He also rented a luxury yacht called Topaz, and that didn’t make him look any less hypocritical – a beauty the size of two football fields – essentially a floating luxury hotel.

Nina Dobrev – L’ALBATROS, $ 100,000 per week

Former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was in the spotlight when she took her friends Jessica Stam, Chandler Bailey, Tess Yantschek and Hillary Harley on board on a private yacht vacation. The girls enjoyed a few sunny days on a luxury yacht that cost $ 100,000 a week.

Celine Dion – Bombardier BD 700 Global Express Private Jet, $ 42 Million

Celine Dion will never part with her private jet, according to her own statement.

The plane has a fully equipped kitchen, multiple bathrooms and is undoubtedly a home away from home. And home is where the heart is.

Bill Gates – Serene yacht, $ 2 million per week

Bill Gates, Microsoft’s super-wealthy cofounder, takes his family on vacation with the luxury 440-foot Serene yacht, renting it for $ 2 million a week. The luxury yacht is equipped with an indoor seawater pool, gym, cinema, deck pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, as well as a submarine garage and two helipads.

Britney Spears – Own GULFSTREAM G550, $ 55 Million

Beyoncé and Jay Z – Yacht GALACTICA STAR, $ 70 million

The yacht was presented to Beyoncé by the loving Jay Z. The luxury yacht is equipped with a jacuzzi, sauna, swimming pool, sun deck and even a helipad!