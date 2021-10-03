https://ria.ru/20210428/dicaprio-1730132157.html

DiCaprio’s company will reshoot the Danish film “One more at a time”

DiCaprio’s company will reshoot the Danish tape “One more” – Russia news today

DiCaprio’s company will reshoot the Danish film “One more at a time”

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way film company acquired the rights to create an English-language remake of Thomas Winterberg’s Danish comedy “One More Each”, … RIA Novosti, 04/28/2021

2021-04-28T03: 45

2021-04-28T03: 45

2021-04-28T03: 45

the culture

leonardo dicaprio

culture News

movies and TV shows

Mads Mikkelsen

jake gyllenhaal

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154823/99/1548239941_0:35:2801:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_cefc27c040511ac762c770b67497bed4.jpg

MOSCOW, April 28 – RIA Novosti. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s film company Appian Way has acquired the rights to create an English-language remake of Thomas Winterberg’s Danish comedy One More Each, which won this year’s Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category, reports Deadline. According to the publication, several studios, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Elizabeth Banks, wanted to get the rights to the film adaptation. But Thomas Winterberg chose DiCaprio’s company because he wanted to see him in the image of a middle-aged man seeking happiness in life. “Oscar”. Deadline notes that the upcoming project will be fully funded by Endeavor Content and Makeready. The film will be produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Jennifer Davisson, as well as Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi. The director and screenwriter of the film has not yet been chosen and the release date has not been announced.

https://ria.ru/20210401/stone-1603619526.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154823/99/1548239941_70 0:2801:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4021fce9c2a4ac479ffd326c566c1fd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

leonardo dicaprio, culture news, movies and tv series, mads mikkelsen, jake gyllenhaal