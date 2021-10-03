Did Tony Stark appear in the Black Widow movie?

“Black Widow” has officially kicked off the MCU Phase 4 movie series, bringing it back to the big screen.

With the impending threat from Taskmaster and echoes of the past, the heroine Scarlett Johansson once again disguises herself as the Black Widow to unite with her “family.” In addition to bidding farewell to Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the film appears to be passing the baton to Elena Belova (Florence Pugh) to continue the character’s legacy.

Rumors indicated that one important character for the entire franchise would appear in the feed. But is it really so?

Prior to the release of the film, it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. returned to the role of Tony Stark for “Black Widow”… Now that the movie comic has come out, we can say that it is not.

Although the Avengers are referenced multiple times throughout the film, Iron Man is not. Tony Stark may have been included in one of the early scripts or concept art, but it ended up being cut out due to lack of meaning in the overall plot or because Robert Downey Jr. is an expensive actor.

After all, the movie “Black Widow” it didn’t get any worse without Tony Stark. Perhaps the presence of the most popular Avenger in Natasha Romanoff’s solo project delighted fans, but he was unlikely to be able to make a big impact on history.

The film premiered on July 8, 2021.