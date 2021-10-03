https://ria.ru/20210707/kultura-1740340384.html
Died actor and director Robert Downey Sr.
Director and actor Robert Downey Sr. has died in the United States at the age of 85, according to the New York Daily News, citing the filmmaker’s wife. RIA Novosti, 07.07.2021
MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Director and actor Robert Downey Sr. has died in the United States at the age of 85, according to the New York Daily News, citing the wife of the filmmaker. Downey Sr., who turned 85 at the end of June, suffered from Parkinson’s syndrome for more than five years. He died at home in New York. The actor gained popularity after one of his first films, Putney Swope (1969). Among his other famous films – the work “Griser’s Palace” (1972), “Too Much Sun” (1990). His son – also a popular actor Robert Downey Jr. – starred in several of his father’s films.
