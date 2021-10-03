Directors and Video Games: Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, James Gunn

In this video, we look at six filmmakers trying to move from cinematography to video games. Happy viewing!

Spielberg, Gunn and other famous filmmakers who tried to make games

A real creator is always cramped within the usual format, and therefore some of them are happy to try their hand at related arts. A challenge for talent or a risky experiment?

No, just another attempt to leave a mark on history, and it turns out! Today we are talking about six of the most daring directors who crossed the border of cinema, noted in game development and returned back to their native element.

A girl with a chainsaw and lollipop from James Gunn, an intriguing mini-series in Quantum Break, hellish creatures from Clive Barker’s Jericho, canceled horror films by Guillermo del Toro and an iconic military shooter from Steven Spielberg himself. Find out all about the most unusual, but extremely successful game projects, the hand to which has had a hand in eminent world filmmakers.

