Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa want to play in the same movie

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa are pretty big names in Hollywood today. While the latter gained popularity, in particular, for his role as Aquaman, Johnson tops the list of the highest paid actors according to Forbes magazine, which already says a lot.

Although the two actors have been friends for about 20 years, they have never crossed paths on the big screen. Momoa’s career is almost completely different from Johnson’s, but that doesn’t mean both of their talents can’t complement any project that two friends decide to take on.

Moreover, during an interview on YouTube channel The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Momoa explained that he and Dwayne Johnson not only have been close for decades, but that they really want to star in a project together.

We tried to get together and do a film together, it’s just that he’s busier than me, and now I’m very busy, but one day we’ll get together and do something.

Unfortunately, the performer of the role of Aquaman did not reveal any details. It cannot be denied that any film with Johnson and Momoa will immediately grab the attention of viewers around the world, but it is not yet clear which project they could play in.

It is also worth noting that Dwayne Johnson will soon be arriving in the DC Universe, where he will embody the image of Black Adam, so, perhaps, the meeting of Aquaman and Black Adam on the big screen will soon become one of the most anticipated in the franchise.

Would you like to see a film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!