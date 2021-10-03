Dwayne Johnson: Best Roles | GQ Russia

Remember the best roles of Dwayne Johnson in anticipation of the new film based on DC comics starring The Rock.

1. “Fast and Furious 5” – Luke Hobbs

This is the first Fast and the Furious in which we see Johnson. In addition, the protagonists of the charismatic former Security Officer Luke Hobbs (which Dwayne became) played on screen by Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster and Gal Gadot. Definitely one of the best films featuring The Rock and one of his best roles. Courageous and purposeful, resourceful and ready to defend “his own” to the last – this character was literally created for Johnson (and he also really suits a bulletproof vest).

2. “Second Chance” – Sean Porter

As a child, Dwayne dreamed of becoming a football player, but this was not destined to come true due to a back injury. But everything is possible on the screen. In this film, Johnson played the role soccer team coach in a juvenile detention center. True, his goal is to teach the center’s charges not only to score the ball into the goal. Sean Porter strives to instill in adolescents one of the main human feelings – compassion and self-esteem. In general, to educate them into worthy people.

“Second chance”

3. “Treasure of the Amazon” – Beck

This time the Rock in the role thug goes in search of the treasures of the disappeared ancient state of El Dorado. And not alone – he takes the son of his boss as a partner, whom the hero is ordered to look after. Together they will have to fight the mafia, which also has an eye on the lost riches.

“Treasure of the Amazon”

4. “Game Plan” – Joe Kingman

And again, a movie about how former wrestler Johnson, a jock and frequent hero of action films, becomes an exemplary nanny for a child. It turns out that American football coach, bachelor Joe Kingman (played by Dwayne) has a daughter and needs to be taken care of. See how touchingly and skillfully the Rock manages to do this.

5. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Spencer

Imagine that at some point you suddenly wake up in the body of Dwayne Johnson. And the hero of this film does not need to be introduced. Timid and shy young Spencer, once in the fantastic world of the game “Jumanji”, transforms into a strong and brave jungle explorer… Together with three of his friends, he overcomes obstacles and finds adventure.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

6. “Rescuers Malibu” – Mitch Buchannon

In this film, Dwayne Johnson played the main character – handsome jock, an experienced lifeguard on the Pacific coast… Together with his colleagues, he rescues the beach from disappearance, which the owner of a local nightclub wants to take over.

“Malibu safeguards”

7. “Young Rock” – Dwayne Johnson

Play myself seems to be easy. But you need to do this so that the viewer believes that you are a real living person, and not a cinematic ideal. Dwayne seems to have succeeded. The series is about how the same Rock Johnson grew and stepped on his life path.

“Young Rock”

8. San Andreas Rift – Ray

A movie about Dwayne Johnson saving someone again. His character Ray – rescue helicopter pilot… During a terrible earthquake in California, the hero will have to find his daughter and try to save as many lives as possible.

“San Andreas Rift”

9. “Spy One and a Half” – Bob Stone

The main character is Bob Stone – was the object of ridicule in high school. The only one who defended him was Calvin’s classmate. The kids have grown: Calvin now works as an accountant, and Johnson’s character has become super spy, CIA agentwho needs the help of a school friend.

“One and a half spy” © Claire Folger

10. “Witch Mountain” – Jack Bruno

We also lost count of films in which Dwayne Johnson turns from a loser to a hero (and saves someone). His character Jack Bruno is no exception. he works taxi driveruntil one day two guys with paranormal abilities jump into his car and flee from danger. Now Jack simply can not help them and also gets involved in an adventure.