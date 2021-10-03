Dwayne Johnson posted a shot from “Black Adam” and became a meme – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has posted a new shot from the “Black Adam” comic strip, where he plays the title role.

According to the actor, the proposed picture should help to represent the “incredible scale” of the film. He also notes that the tight-fitting suit he wears is different from the typical “extra muscle” clothing typically worn by DC and Marvel characters. In addition, unlike normal superheroes, Black Adam kills bad guys, Rock promised. After all, “his pain comes from the loss of his wife and children.”

In conclusion, Johnson ambitiously promised a “change in the hierarchy of power” in the DC world, offered to assess the degree of “epic destruction” and wrote other pretentious carts.

In addition, he said that when creating the tape, cutting-edge technologies are used – “with a frantic 960 frames per second” (usually films are shot at 24 frames per second).

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Dwayne’s pathetic attitude with constant irony, spawning memes based on a freshly laid out frame, where they added all kinds of rivals to Adam.

Earlier, the cast was joined by Pierce Brosnan, who will play Doctor Fate.

Filming for “Black Adam” started last April. The film is due out in a year – the premiere is scheduled for July 29, 2022.