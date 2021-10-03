Dwayne Johnson “sang” a Soviet hit in Kharlamov’s “musical marathon”

Comedian Garik Kharlamov posted on his Instagram page a short video of the “musical marathon” with the American actor Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”. The footage shows a Hollywood star singing on one of the TV shows, but the Russian showman put on the picture the song “Fantazer” performed by the Soviet musician Yaroslav Evdokimov.

We continue the musical marathon. Lovely song “The Rocks” Johnson – “Dreamer”, sing along, – wrote Kharlamov.

Evdokimov performed with “Fantazer” (words by Sergei Romanov, music by Alexander Morozov) at the “Song-89” competition. The composition made him famous throughout the USSR.













On the eve of Kharlamov, on his page on the social network Instagram, he published a verse of the song dedicated to rapper Dzhigan. According to the plot, the musician reflects on the incredible abilities of animals and regrets that he does not possess them. It turned out that the nature of the lyrical hero cheated “Knees like a hare”, “carp charisma”, “anteater bristles” and the need “like a turtle to hide eggs.”

Earlier it was reported that the Russian comedian and ex-participant of the Comedy Club show, now the screenwriter of the series “Inside Lapenko”, Alexei Smirnov told how he had to live in Garik Kharlamov’s apartment. Once Bulldog invited him to broadcast together, which never aired. To prepare the broadcast, Smirnov came to Moscow, where a friend rented him a hotel room, but eventually settled Smirnov in his apartment, as it was more convenient for work.