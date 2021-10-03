Dynamo beat Vodnik in the final of the Russian Bandy Cup

In Irkutsk, at the stadium “LD” Baikal “, the final match of the Russian Cup in bandy between the capital” Dynamo “and the Arkhangelsk” Vodnik “took place.

In the semifinals, Dynamo defeated Enisey Krasnoyarsk (5: 4), and Vodnik proved to be stronger than Kuzbass Kemerovo (6: 4).

The final meeting ended with the score 7: 5 in favor of Dynamo.

The score was opened in the 4th minute by Evgeny Dergaev. And soon the advantage of “Vodnik” was strengthened by Dmitry Ivanov.

Nikita Ivanov soon won back one goal.

However, in the 34th minute Sergei Kalinin restored the score difference after a corner kick.

Until the end of the first half, Almaz Mirgazov, also after a corner kick, scored the second goal from Dynamo.

Evgeny Gromnitskiy at the very beginning of the second 45-minute once again created a solid groundwork for Vodnik.

However, after six minutes, the same Mirgazov again reduced the difference in the score to one goal.

Roman Darkovsky, after an hour of play, made the score a draw at all.

Almost immediately Artem Butenko brought Dynamo forward, taking advantage of a corner kick.

This goal was a turning point in the match. After him, within 4 minutes, Dynamo scored twice more with the efforts of the same Mirgazov and Janis Befus.

Pavel Pozhilov won back one goal in the 89th minute, but Vodnik failed to achieve more.

Dynamo won the trophy for the 9th time.

The match took place in the presence of 1,524 spectators.

Hockey with a ball. Cup of Russia

The final

Dynamo (Moscow) – Vodnik (Arkhangelsk) – 7: 5 (2: 3)

Goals: N. Ivanov (18), Mirgazov (45, 53, 66), Darkovsky (59), Butenko (63), Befus (67) – Dergaev (4), D. Ivanov (9), Kalinin (34), Gromnitsky ( 47), Pozhilov (89).