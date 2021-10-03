England Football Championship: Who is Chelsea’s Trevo Chalobah

In the summer transfer window, Chelsea sold Kurt Zuma at West Ham and did not buy a single center-back. Transfer Jules Kunde broke at the last moment, but by the end of August Chelsea didn’t really want to strengthen this position – Thomas Tuchel made it clear that he was able to find reinforcement within the team.

Treble Chalobah Is one of two brothers brought up in the Chelsea system. Both of them went on several leases, both played more in the Championship – but if Nathaniel got a chance at Napoli at some point and could not play there, Trevo moved to Lorient – and played in 29 rounds.

In the summer, Chalobah returned to Chelsea – and in the absence of many collections, he was registered at the base. Tuchel said about Chalob: “I knew him from Lorient. Chalo had a great preseason. We have saved the scheme with three centerdefs. Without Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Rhys James and Cesara Azpilicueta a position was opened there. “





In the course of the preseason, the presence of a young pupil in the line-up hardly surprised anyone, but Chalobah was in the starting lineup for the Super Cup game with Villarreal. Trevo had a great match: it was through him that the team launched attacks, and of the 130 passes of the defender, 124 were accurate.

Trevo has been in the Chelsea system since he was eight years old. He said that when he played for the England U-17 national team, he was greatly inspired Daniel Sturridge: “Daniel was on the senior England squad. But he gathered us all and said that football should be our main goal. He explained how important sleep is. How important it is to be able to say “no” when we are called to parties. Football must come first. This thought has always been in my head. Both at Chelsea and at my leases at Ipswich and Huddersfield. “

Tuchel’s scheme involves three central defenders, and in such a situation, Chalobah should get chances. Thiago Silva is 37 years old but still plays for the Brazilian national team. This is almost guaranteed to mean skipping the next game after the national teams – and in such a situation, Chelsea need a player in the company to Antonio Rudiger and Christensen. Without the traumatic Thiago Silva, you have to get used to getting along.

In the first round of the Premier League, Chalobah made the top three with Rudiger and Christensen, Thiago Silva sat on the bench – and Chelsea left no chance for Crystal Palace. Trevo spent away matches with Arsenal and Liverpool in reserve: Tuchel preferred to put the nominal full-back, Azpilicueta, in the center of defense. But this plan has an obvious flaw: Azpilicueta cannot show his best qualities on the wing, and the chance for James turned out to be his removal in the match against Liverpool.

Now Tuhel is using Chalob in matches with passing opponents. In the fourth round, he played with Aston Villa, then watched the meetings with Tottenham and Man City from the bench – and again found himself at the start at Southampton. In each of these games Trevo came out on the far right in the top three and allowed the winger to focus on his attacking moves. Against Aston Villa in this role was played by Callum Hudson-Odoi, and it didn’t work out very well – but with Azpilicueta on the right flank at Chalob, it seems that good interaction is being established.

Today Trevo opened the scoring after a corner, and Cesar gave an assist to the winning goal. Chelsea’s two goals were canceled, but Southampton were still unable to contain a flurry of attacks. Chalobah won two of three single combats and made two interceptions. Most of the danger was created on the other flank, where, in particular, Ben Chilwell brought a penalty after a foul on another Chelsea pupil, Tino Livramento.

Chelsea will try to buy a defender next summer, but started well at top club Chalobah. He is the shadow hero of Tuchel’s team.