Ethereum creator got addicted to cryptocurrency because Blizzard nerfed his character

Sharla Hamblin
Ethereum is the blockchain underlying the Ether cryptocurrency as well as NFT. It was created by programmer Vitalik Buterin, who was inspired by the understanding of “what horrors centralized services can bring.” And what triggered that Damascus moment of insight? This was a 2010 World of Warcraft Warlock nerf.

“I enjoyed playing World of Warcraft during 2007-2010,” writes Buterin in his bio, “but once Blizzard removed the damage component from my favorite warlock’s Siphon of Life spell. I cried before going to bed, and that day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. Soon I decided to leave. “

