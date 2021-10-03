Ethereum creator got addicted to cryptocurrency because Blizzard nerfed his character

Ethereum is the blockchain underlying the Ether cryptocurrency as well as NFT. It was created by programmer Vitalik Buterin, who was inspired by the understanding of “what horrors centralized services can bring.” And what triggered that Damascus moment of insight? This was a 2010 World of Warcraft Warlock nerf.

“I enjoyed playing World of Warcraft during 2007-2010,” writes Buterin in his bio, “but once Blizzard removed the damage component from my favorite warlock’s Siphon of Life spell. I cried before going to bed, and that day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. Soon I decided to leave. “

From there, Buterin got into Bitcoin, “first wrote for the Bitcoin Weekly blog for a modest salary of $ 1.5 an hour, and soon co-founded Bitcoin Magazine with Mihai Alisi.” He dropped out of university to focus on cryptocurrency, in 2013 he came up with the idea for Ethereum and was therefore in charge of NFT, digital certificates of authenticity, which, like everything that works on proof of work cryptographic security systems, is very energy intensive. ineffective.

Many of us have been influenced by the strategy we rely on to be considered OP and nerfed. Very few of us subsequently cry before bed, quit the game, and then devote the rest of our lives to a financial pyramid for the dickheads that fosters the environmental crisis, lack of graphics cards, theft of art, and ends up being banned in China.

This story was recently covered on Twitter. @zemnez and @simplygastlywho wrote: “I PLAYED WARLOCK AS MY MAIN 17 YEARS AND I WAS NOT BOOKED TO REMOVE THE RAIN FOREST.”