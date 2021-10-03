Famous couples who will give you back your faith in love

The calendar time of love inspired us to compile our own rating of ideal Hollywood couples, which will help to strengthen faith in tender feelings.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith













Will Smith met Jada Pinkett in 1994 when she auditioned for the role of his girlfriend on The Prince of Beverly Hills. Then another actress passed the casting, but Jada became Will’s girlfriend in real life. The couple got married three years later. In 1998, their first child, Jaden, was born, and in 2000, their daughter Willow. The spouses never hid that they value freedom in relationships above all. Jada even dated another man for a while, singer August Alsina, while remaining married to Will. But, despite the betrayal, the star spouses did not even think about getting a divorce. “We no longer tell each other that we are married. We treat each other as partners for life, that is, we are going to be together for the rest of our lives. And nothing can stop it. Nothing will spoil our relationship. She is my support until my death, and I am very pleased to be in such a relationship, ”the actor admitted in an interview.

David and Victoria Beckham: A Love Story Read

Oprah Winfrey and Steadman Graham

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for 35 years, although they still have not legalized their relationship (in 1992 they got engaged, but the engagement did not go further). “I am often asked, ‘Why didn’t you marry Steadman?’ – shared Oprah in an interview. – Actually, Stedman made me an offer, and at first I said yes. But it turned out that I wanted more to get an offer than to be married. ” Despite the seeming frivolity, the relationship between the famous American TV presenter and her partner is perhaps one of the most durable in Hollywood. “I will definitely not marry, because I will not find another person like him. And with him we have already decided everything, “- admits Winfrey.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first met on the set of Bosom Friends in 1981, but only got a special look at each other a few years later, in 1985, while filming Volunteers. Having plunged into a romance, Hanks filed for divorce from university sweetheart Samantha Lewis and, immediately after settling all the formalities, proposed to Wilson. After the wedding, the couple continued to work on common projects: to act together, produce, do charity work. In 1990, their first son, Chester, was born, and in 1995, their second, Truman. In an interview, Hanks was asked, “What was so special about Wilson?” “Is your program long? – asked the actor in response. – This is a lot of such imperceptible features … And if you count them, it turns out that we were created for each other. And I knew it from the very first touch to her. ”

George and Amal Clooney: A Fairytale Love Story Read

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met on the set of the musician’s music video for Stereo in 2007. Since then, according to the model, they parted for just one day, and “it was a huge mistake.” In 2013, the couple formalized the relationship, and soon they had two children – Luna and Miles. In 2020, Teigen’s third pregnancy became known, which, unfortunately, turned miscarriage … The couple were able to survive the tragedy together and in memory of the baby, who was previously named Jack, filled the same tattoos with his name. However, I never had to doubt the strength of their love: the ballad All of Me, which Legend dedicated to his wife, exhaustively tells about their relationship.

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. met his future wife Susan Levin in 2003 while filming Gothic, which she produced. Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings between the actor and Deborah Falconer, they almost immediately began dating. Thanks to Susan’s care, Robert finally got rid of his addictions, and in 2005 the lovers got married. In 2012, their first child, Exton, was born, and in 2014, their daughter Avry. The star spouses consider the rule not to leave for more than two weeks as the key to their happiness. “Two weeks without a wife? No, it’s too long, ”the actor assures.

What the children of actors from the TV series “Sex and the City” look like Read

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney have been happy together for eight years, almost seven of which have been officially married. They met at a charity event in Italy in 2013 and started dating almost immediately. A year later, they returned to the sunny country to legitimize their relationship. “It’s so instructive when you finally find love,” Clooney admitted at the 2015 Golden Globes. “Especially if you have been waiting for her all your life.” In 2017, they became the parents of the twins Ella and Alexander. “Amal is a wonderful person, and I, of course, assumed that she would become a wonderful mother, – said George in an interview. “But when it actually happened, I felt an indescribable pride.”

David and Victoria Beckham

When David Beckham and Victoria Adams first met in 1997, they already knew they wanted to be together. “My wife chose me from the soccer sticker catalog. And I chose her on TV. As soon as I saw her, I immediately realized that we should always be together. ” In July 1999, a few months after the birth of their first child, Brooklyn, the couple played a magnificent wedding at Luttrelstone Castle in Dublin. Later, three more children appeared in the family: sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. “Together we are stronger than separately, – admitted Victoria in an interview. – Would we have achieved such success if we had not spent so much time together? We are a family business. With six of us, we are much stronger. We respect family ties. ”

12 strongest couples by zodiac signs (Taurus and Cancer will never part) Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met in 2001 while studying at St Andrews. In an official interview after her engagement in 2010, Kate admitted that when she first met the royal, “all blushed … and ran away, terribly embarrassed.” However, the excitement soon passed, and the couple became very close. Although they briefly parted ways in 2007, in the end, Prince William and Kate Middleton realized that they were made for each other. After a fabulous wedding in 2011, they became the parents of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met at one of the parties organized by the actress’s brother in 1991. They liked each other at first sight, but after the first meeting Broderick hesitated for several months to ask Parker out on a date. A year later, they finally began dating, and after another five years they tied the knot. In 2002, the couple had their first child, James. They both always dreamed of a big family, but could not become parents a second time in the traditional way. During the crisis period, Broderick had an affair on the side, but the couple were able to maintain a relationship and agreed to turn to a surrogate mother. In 2009, their daughters Marion and Tabitha were born. “I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him. – the actress admitted when the children have already grown up a little. – We can only be in our marriage. We are very dedicated to our family and our life. I love our life. I love that he is the father of my children, and it is because of him that I love the rest of the world. ”