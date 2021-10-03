FAN has collected top 5 melodramas featuring the legendary Will Smith

Name Will Smith has long been known to everyone and has become synonymous with high professionalism and virtuoso craftsmanship. On September 25, the actor celebrates his 53rd birthday. His film career began back in 1990, when the actor played the main role in the popular television series The Prince of Beverly Hills, which was released for six years. So a simple guy from a poor quarter began to build his path in a stage career and became a real legend.

For more than 20 years, Will Smith has been at the Olympus of fame, and films with his participation are gathering full houses and have a tremendous success. FAN collected the top 5 melodramas with the participation of Will Smith, which are worth watching for everyone.

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

A poignant story about a single father raising a five-year-old son and trying to do everything possible to make him grow up happy. Together they face poverty and great difficulties, despite this, Chris tries to create family comfort for his son. They even had to be homeless and seek refuge in the church. A difficult journey of six years and belief in success led the protagonist from a seller of medical devices to a successful broker with a million dollar fortune.

Seven Lives (2008)

The main character Tim Thomas gets into an accident in which seven people die through his fault, including his fiancée. Unable to forgive himself, Tim decides to save seven other lives that need help. A year after the tragedy, Thomas is making a series of donations for those people who need organ transplants: a lung lobe for his brother, part of a liver for a child safety worker, a kidney for a youth hockey coach. Ultimately, Thomas falls in love with Emily, who needs a heart: to keep her alive, he decides to commit suicide.

Defender (2015)

The movie is based on real events. Will Smith played the main role – Dr. Bennett Omalu. The young but talented pathologist became interested in unexplained symptoms, followed by the deaths of several professional soccer league players in the early 2000s. Bennett conducts research at his own expense and discovers a new disease.

Phantom beauty (2016)

The main character Howard Inlet experiences a terrible tragedy – the death of his daughter, this drives him into a deep depression. Appealing to the Universe, Howard writes letters to Time, Love and Death. Friends try to help him get back to normal life and develop an unconventional plan. They hire three actors to speak to him on behalf of the addressees of his letters, thereby trying to get him to move on.

King Richard (2021)

The film about the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard is based on real events. He himself had never played tennis and knew little about professional training in this sport, but he was absolutely sure that his girls would achieve world success.

