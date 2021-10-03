fans of Nastya Kamensky laughed at the photo with Potap

Singer Nastya Kamenskikh published a photo from the New Year celebration on her social networks. In the picture, Kamenskikh poses against the backdrop of a cozy fireplace in home interiors in a green silk dress with a deep neckline, next to her you can see her husband, producer Potap, in a burgundy pajama suit. The artist frowns comically and holds his stomach with his left hand. In the signature, a celebrity congratulates subscribers on the holidays.

“Happiness to us and a happy New Year,” writes Kamenskikh.

Fans first of all paid attention to the singer’s wife. In the comments, they began to sneer at Potap and his image, comparing the producer with famous bald men. Some noted that in the picture, the Kamensky spouse looks very tired and aged.

“It seemed to me, or is Vin Diesel standing next to it?” – fans ask.

Other fans suggested that Kamenskikh was pregnant: according to them, the posture and dress hinted that the singer was in a short period. Other fans replied that they have long assumed a replenishment in the famous family.

The subscribers did not pass by the congratulations and in return wished the idol happiness, creative success and love, as well as successful recordings and frequent concerts.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin