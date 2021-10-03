fans suspect the stars of a secret romance

16 years ago, Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, citing “irreconcilable differences.” This happened after two months of rumors about an affair between the actor and his partner in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie, who later became his wife. However, since their 2016 divorce, Brad and Jen, 52, are rumored to have grown very close!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Many fans assumed that the man in Jen’s recent selfie on The Morning Show was Pitt. Added fuel to the fire by user Deuxmoi, reporting a tip that Brad, who was filming the new High Speed ​​Train movie in the same area, was spotted on the set of Jen’s TV series.

Photo: @jenniferaniston

According to Us Weekly, the ex-spouses met in secret, with the source claiming that they “talked a lot during the pandemic, chatted on the phone and through Zoom, and hung out from time to time.” “Brad felt bad about what he put Jen through, but they worked through their problems and started from scratch. The more they talked, the more they realized how much they missed each other as friends, ”said the insider. They say there is a strong spark between them, but they don’t want to hurt the friendship they’ve worked so hard for. But this may not always be the case.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Note, both Brad and Angelina have always denied any romantic relationship while he was with Jennifer. “I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic person, ”Aniston said in a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair.