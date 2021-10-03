Fashion digest: from a secular dinner at the theater to Rihanna’s new achievement

Svetlana Bondarchuk

Traditionally, on Friday, we summarize the week in the fashion world: secular divas dined at the oldest theater in Russia, Kylie Jenner received birkenstocks from a Hermès bag as a gift, and Jimmy Choo released a collaboration with Marine Serre. More about this and more about it in our digest.

1.Alexander Gudkov and Katya Adushkina starred in adidas ad

Alexander Gudkov, who works with adidas, starred in a new campaign of the sports brand dedicated to Ultraboost 21 sneakers. Famous blogger Katya Adushkina joined him in the video.

Advertising still motivates people to get up off the couch and engage in physical activity and fights against the stereotype that running is boring. In general, it turned out with Gudkov – we will succeed.

Alexander Gudkov

2.Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand valued at $ 1 billion

Last week it became known that the LVMH concern closed the luxury brand of Rihanna Fenty, but this was hardly an irreparable loss for the singer’s business. After all, her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty was officially valued at $ 1 billion.

Rihanna

A $ 115 million investment from a private equity firm L Catterton supported by LVMH (the conglomerate has a stake in L Catterton) helped raise the business’s valuation. In 2020, the lingerie brand’s revenue grew by over 200%. Today, Savage x Fenty is at the center of the US $ 13.1 billion lingerie industry.

3.Svetlana Bondarchuk, Snezhana Georgieva, Polina Kitsenko and others at the Bvlgari dinner at the Alexandrinsky Theater

People accustomed to going out were so yearned for regular shows and breads because of the coronavirus pandemic that they decided to combine everything in the end.

Svetlana Bondarchuk

Polina Kitsenko Snezhana Georgieva Irina Zarkova

Ivan Sapunov

The capital’s secular delegation this week went to St. Petersburg to visit the exhibition of Bvlgari jewelry collections and a gala dinner, which took place right on the stage of the Alexandrinsky Theater. The oldest theater in Russia that evening opened for 30 guests, before whom the tenor Ivan Sapunov and the orchestra conducted by Ilya Sitkin performed.

Snezhana Georgieva and Ekaterina Mukhina Polina Kitsenko and Snezhana Georgieva Polina Kitsenko, Snezhana Georgieva and Victoria Borisevich

4.Item of the week: Hermès bag birkenstock

Conscious fashion reaches the luxury level! This week, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner showed off birkenstocks made from Hermès handbags on her Instagram. Unusual shoes have been vigorously discussed on social networks since the beginning of February, when its release was first announced.

Kylie Jenner

The price for a pair ranges from 34 to 76 thousand dollars, depending on the design and details. The MSCHF brand stands behind the creation of exclusive footwear. According to its creators, they purchase real Hermès bags, then disassemble and flatten the bags and cut the upper of the shoe out of the leather, adding a cork insole and rubber sole. Neither Hermès nor Birkenstock are involved in the project, so where the brand manages to get very rare bags is an open question.

5.News of the week: collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Marine Serre and new Dior campaign

Dior unveiled a campaign for its spring / summer ready-to-wear collection this week. The reference for the shooting was the paintings of Caravaggio, whose work is almost synonymous with the skill of chiaroscuro in painting. The photographs were taken by photographer Elina Kechicheva.

This spring Jimmy Choo is partnering with renowned Parisian brand Marine Serre, which has quickly gained popularity among fashionistas and celebrities. The capsule collection consists of six key pieces that combine Jimmy Choo’s archival pieces, including the Spring / Summer 2000 collection, with the signature visual style of Marine Serre.