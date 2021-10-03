Father of actor Hugh Jackman dies

The parent of the science fiction star died peacefully in his bed.

On September 6, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman told fans the sad news: his father Chris Jackman died.

“Early in the morning on Father’s Day (in Australia), my dad passed away peacefully. And although there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. In short, my father was an outstanding person. He dedicated his life to family, work, and his faith. I pray that he will now be with God, ”the 52-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Fans expressed their condolences for Hugh’s loss in the comments. Among them was noted and longtime friend of the star Ryan Reynolds.

“I was lucky to have time to get to know him,” he wrote.

The Creator of the Drama “Father” will direct the film “Son” with Hugh JackmanIt should be assumed that the viewers are waiting for another strong film about family relationships.

We add that Chris Jackman and his wife emigrated from Great Britain to Australia in 1967. They had five children. Later, the couple divorced and the mother of the future actor left with her daughters back to England, and the father stayed with his sons in Sydney. He was a deeply religious person and gave children a religious upbringing.

